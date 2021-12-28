Boutique hotel, wine-tasting room and a new bar are coming to downtown Tucson

The Citizen Hotel is the second boutique hotel venture for Downtown Clifton Hotel owner Moniqua Lane. Willcox winery Sand-Reckoner Vineyards has set up a tasting and barrel room in the hotel’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot basement.

The building housed the Tucson Citizen news operations from 1914 to 1940, when the paper joined forces with the Arizona Daily Star under the nation’s first federally recognized joint operating agreement. The agreement allowed the two independently owned newspapers to share advertising, distribution and publishing operations.

La Chingada Cocina Mexicana, 110 E. Pennington St. (lachingadacocina.com), opened in its new digs in November, paving the way for owner Manuel Daniel Cordova’s plans to turn the Scott Avenue space into a marisco/oyster bar that is expected to open in early January.

Cordova, who owns the popular south-side sports bar The Neighborhood on East 29th Street and South Alvernon Way, also plans to open the Neighborhood DWNTWN in the old H20 dance and nightclub, 61 E. Congress St. The bar/grill will have a pop-up opening on New Year’s Eve and Cordova said he hopes to have it open in early February.

The Delta Bar & Grill, 135 S. Sixth St. (thedeltatucson.com), could open in early January in the space that was home for 10 years to Janos Wilder’s Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails. Wilder closed the restaurant in October 2020. The Delta is the “rebellious punk rock cousin” to owners Steve Dunn, Bryce Zeagler and chef Travis Peters’ Bayou-inspired The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. The trio say the Delta will be a “libation and culinary thrill ride” that will borrow some of the favorites from The Parish and feature mostly small-plate dishes inspired by the owners’ roots in Arizona, Texas and Louisiana.

