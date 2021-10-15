Brnovich asks U.S. to investigate Facebook over sharing of smuggling information

PHOENIX — Arizona's attorney general claims Facebook admits to aiding human smuggling, and he wants U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate.

The company denies it is letting cartel operations use its website to connect with people trying to get into this country illegally. But a company official concedes that Facebook does "allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled.''

William Castleberry, the company's vice president of state policy, said that's far different than what Attorney General Mark Brnovich is claiming.

He said in a letter to Brnovich that the policy draws a line between the business of human smuggling and "interfering with people's ability to exercise their right to seek asylum, which is recognized in international law.''

But Brnovich said that, as far as he's concerned, the company is facilitating the illegal entry of people into the United States, which is a crime.

His letter to Garland is the latest in a series of actions by Brnovich, who is running in a six-way race to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, aimed at the Biden administration and its immigration and border policies.