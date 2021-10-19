Busy Tucson music weekend: Hip hop action, Kumbia Kings and kickin' country

To think, a year ago we were all binge-watching “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix and dreaming of the return of live music to downtown’s Rialto Theatre and Hotel Congress.

Dreams do come true.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, we get to decide if we will catch local bands covering other local bands at “Tucson Does Tucson” on Congress’s Plaza Stage, or Tucson country singer Drew Cooper teaming up with his buddies from the Safford country band The Cole Trains at the Rialto.

But that’s not all: Before you decide, you might want to ask yourself is you’re in the mood for some big-name hip-hop action flavored with a little reggae, which is on tap for the West Coast Music Festival at the Rillito Race Track; or if you feel more like dancing with the Kumbia Kings and Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez at the AVA at Casino del Sol.

See what we mean? We went from drought to drowning. Frankly, we prefer the latter, so we’re going to break down the whos and wheres of each so you can decide how to spend your Saturday night.

West Coast Music Festival 2021