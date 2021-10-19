Busy Tucson music weekend: Hip hop action, Kumbia Kings and 'Tucson Do Yourself'

To think, a year ago we were all binge-watching “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix and dreaming of the return of live music to downtown’s Rialto Theatre and Hotel Congress.

Dreams do come true.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, we get to decide if we will catch local bands covering other local bands at “Tucson Does Tucson” on Congress’s Plaza Stage, or rocking tejano with the Kumbia Kings and Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez at the AVA at Casino del Sol.

But that’s not all: Before you decide, you might want to ask yourself is you’re in the mood for some big-name hip-hop action flavored with a little reggae, which is on tap for the West Coast Music Festival at the Rillito Race Track; or get an early start to your weekend with rebel country singer Gary Alan at Tucson Music Hall, with Tucso's own Drew Cooper opening the show.

See what we mean? We went from drought to drowning. Frankly, we prefer the latter, so we’re going to break down the whos and wheres of each so you can decide how to spend your Saturday night.

West Coast Music Festival 2021