Changes in store for Arizona's unemployment insurance program in wake of massive fraud

While Arizona made efforts to mitigate fraud by using the ID.me system, that system is problematic in that it treats applicants like fraudsters and requires them to provide government documents and in some cases visually confirm via video that they are the same person, Talcove said.

He said there are less burdensome and more effective identity verification processes that take seconds, rather than hours.

A simple multi-factor authentication process to verify the user's actual identity — similar to those that banks use for online transactions — would be fast and easy to put into place, Talcove said.

But it's going to take more than that to fix the problem. With a 35-year-old system in place in Arizona, there are vast improvements to be made, he said.

There needs to be an email verification system in place, he said, to ensure that the email accounts are legitimate, and a device assessment component to make sure the device being used to file the claim hasn't been involved in previous fraud. The system should also apply some public record component to its verification process, to ensure that physical addresses being claimed are real.

"In one state, 774 applications out of one house didn't raise a flag. And the house was for sale on Zillow," Talcove said.