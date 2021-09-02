City of Tucson joining fight against controversial proposed power line route

The city says that any line installed along TEP’s preferred route must be installed underground on a section of North Campbell Avenue, citing ordinances requiring utilities to be installed underground on city-designated “gateway corridors.”

TEP says burying the lines would be prohibitively expensive — at an estimated extra cost of up to $63 million — and that it would be unfair to pass those costs to all ratepayers.

The utility recently filed a notice with the committee saying that, if the city requires undergrounding of the lines along Campbell, it would prefer an alternative route that pass the UA campus to the west.

TEP filed its original application for a “certificate of environmental compatibility” from the line-siting committee on Aug. 10. After taking testimony, the committee will issue a recommendation to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which can accept, reject or modify the committee’s recommendation.