City of Tucson on unpaid parking tickets: No more Mr. Nice Guy

The initiative was made possible by new technology that allows officers to view a list of scofflaws while on patrol. In the past, they had no way of knowing which cars had outstanding tickets.

The new list includes drivers who have at least three tickets that have not been paid or challenged within 45 days. Once they’re designated as scofflaws, a device called a “barnacle” can be installed on their car to prevent them from driving away.

Scofflaws then have two days to deal with the citations until their vehicle is towed, but it rarely gets to that point. Durban said 15 barnacles have been used since August and only one has resulted in a car being taken by the city.

He also believes the enforcement efforts drove some scofflaws to voluntarily pay their debts.

“I think the fact that there was a reduction, part of it is explained directly from the barnacleing, but I think indicates that some people just chose to take care of it on their own so they wouldn’t have the barnacle installed,” Durband said.

Tucson’s scofflaws received a warning letter ahead of the program’s first start date in 2019, which was pushed back until this year because of the pandemic. The city also sent out another notice this summer before the booting actually took effect.