Clearing begins on mountain slope for big mine east of Tucson

Hudbay Minerals has started grading and clearing land on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains for its major Copper World Mine project.

For now, the company’s work is aimed at building facilities to store and dispose of waste rock and tailings, to house what will ultimately be up to 64 million tons of mine wastes, say plans the company has submitted to state and Pima County reviewers. Ultimately, the company plans to build a major mining operation there, accommodating up to five open pits, a processing plant and a heap leach pad, along with settling and stormwater ponds.

The company told Pima County flood control officials on April 12, that it was going to start clearing and grading that day, and it has acknowledged to the Star that it’s working in that area now.

Environmental groups and three Arizona tribes have said this work violates the federal Clean Water Act and called on federal agencies to stop the construction work. Hudbay has said that the federal government has no legal authority over the site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency have so far refused to halt Hudbay’s grading and clearing work.

Both the company’s current and future activities at Copper World are on private, Hudbay-owned land, unlike the proposed, long-delayed Rosemont Mine the company wants to build on the Santa Ritas’ east slope. That frees the Copper World project from many of the time-consuming federal regulations that have so far put the brakes on Rosemont.

But because of the presence of numerous ephemeral washes on the Copper World site, legal challenges to Hudbay’s work have arisen.

Attorneys representing four environmental groups and three tribes have in the past three weeks filed separate notices with federal agencies that they intend to sue to block this activity. They argue the company’s activity in discharging dredge and fill material into various washes on the site violates the federal Clean Water Act.

But under federal law, the groups and tribes can’t file actual lawsuits for 60 days after filing the notices. That means the soonest either suit could be filed is in early June.

In a statement, Hudbay told the Star that the federal government has never designated any of the washes on its Copper World site has “Waters of the U.S.” That’s the formal, legal threshold that the Army Corps of Engineers uses to determine if washes and other water courses are significant enough to merit federal regulation and other oversight.

“Hudbay has all approvals required for this initial site preparation work on Rosemont’s private property. As always, Hudbay will take great care to ensure that we minimize disturbances to the environment and comply with all federal, state and local requirements,” Hudbay’s statement said.

The company also told the Star and the Army Corps that it's not doing any work in areas of the site that were covered by the previously issued Clean Water Act permkit for the Rosemont Mine on the mountains' east slope. Some of the areas slated to be graded for Copper World were covered by that permit, which is now suspended, but Hudbay said it's not doing work in those areas.

The tribes and environmentalists, however, have noted that some of this clearing work has occurred or will occur in and around washes for which the Corps approved a preliminary determination of its formal jurisdiction back in 2010. That preliminary jurisdiction covered a water and power line corridor that was to be used for the Rosemont project.

“The proposed mine site contains a dense network of ephemeral streams that qualify as jurisdictional waters of the United States protected by the Clean Water Act. Yet, the Rosemont Copper Company (Rosemont) has filled, dumped, or otherwise caused rock, soil, and other material to bury ephemeral streams or portions thereof on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains and imminently plans to undertake operations that will clear and grade the site, including the discharge of dredge or fill material into waters of the United States without a Clean Water Act” permit, said the notice of intent to sue filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon chapter.

“We urge Rosemont to cease any construction activities, including discharges of dredge or fill material, remediate any dredge or fill activities, and apply for a section 404 permit, as the Clean Water Act requires,” said the notice, which was sent last Thursday to Javier del Rio, vice president for Rosemont Copper, Hudbay’s Arizona subsidiary.

Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com.

