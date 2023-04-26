New entertainment concepts have been approved for both downtown Tucson and along the city’s Sunshine Mile.

The downtown concept, in a building adjacent to Fox Tucson Theatre that formerly housed Chapman Management Group, will feature a cocktail bar in the basement with a 51-passenger train car seating area and video in the windows that give the illusion of being on a moving train.

An accompanying bar will have controlled light scenery of a 1900 New Orleans patio, all indoors.

Called Called P18 and Grey Hen, respectively, the concepts are being created by Mat Snapp, owner of Barter & Shake and former beverage director for Fox Restaurant Concepts.

The ground floor of the project at 58 W. Congress St. will have a coffee shop and the top floor will have lofts and a gym.

Local developer Brandt Hazen bought the property for $4.5 million earlier this month from Buck Baccus and Swain Chapman.

Hazen asked the Rio Nuevo board for assistance in getting the project going, which has a projected annual revenue of $5.5 million.

The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to provide $500,000 upfront and an additional $1,000,500 in sales tax rebates for the remodel.

Up the road on the southwest corner of Broadway and Tucson Boulevard, local restaurateurs plan to renovate the buildings and activate the large, dirt parking lots on the south side.

Called The Shoppes on Sunshine Mile, the development will feature a social house with a boutique bowling alley, golf simulators, a bakery and patio.

One of the partners is Nathan Ares, of Prep & Pastry, Flora’s Run, August Roads and Commoner & Co.

He said the plan is to have several local restaurants in the space where patrons can share the open seating.

His partners, Derrick Polder, owner of Polder Group and Kaukaha “K” Watanabe, owner of KW Properties, are helping to recruit small, local restaurateurs.

Isabella’s Ice Cream will reopen in the new spot and, “a lot of fun names will be announced,” Ares said.

The mission is to promote small local businesses by keeping lease prices low to introduce them to the community.

“Derrick, 'K' and I, our stories are all the same because we started out as nobodies,” Ares said. “Now that we have the opportunity, we get more out of helping a local concept grow with us than getting an extra few dollars per square foot on a lease.”

He presented his plan to the Rio Nuevo board and said he would like to be open for business by the end of the year and projects sales of $15 million in the first year.

The board voted unanimously to give the project $600,000 and an additional $675,000 in sales tax rebates.