Colorado River states balk at adjusting water shares to deal with crisis

"What we really need is a whole new vision," McCool said. "There’s no holiday from potential disaster in the Colorado River Basin. It’s adapt or die."

Costa, the California congressman, agreed in an interview with the Star that it's inevitable the 1922 allocations will have to be revised at some point.

"There’s no way you can get around that. Because if the Upper Basin and Lower Basin states' allocations are based upon a 17.5 million acre-feet yield, and everyone realizes that yield is no longer based upon reality as it relates to scientific measurements on levels of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the averages are going to be less than what was thought to be when the allocations were made.

"That’s the reality. It is a hard reality. It’s what we are going to have to ultimately deal with in the 21st century," Costa said.

2008 warnings

went unheeded

McCool's comments are similar to what another University of Utah scholar, law professor Robert Adler, wrote in a 2008 study. Adler wrote the compact should be reconsidered due to changing circumstances, led by "the increasing likelihood that reduced runoff caused by global warming will exacerbate the already serious gap between available water resources and resource needs under the compact as written."