Condos are making comeback in Tucson, priced in the $200K-$300K range

"Our company is a group of Tucson natives, and we wanted to get some more living space in that area with the shopping, restaurants and riverwalk," said John Jackson, a broker with the project's developer, Andy Courtney Properties. "We also wanted to create something affordable for that area, at the base of the foothills."

The monthly HOA will be $225 a month when the project is built-out.

"There are not a lot of condominiums in the Tucson area," Jackson said.

Records from the City of Tucson commercial plans report the developers are investing about $15,000 in each of the renovated units.

More condos likely

Demand for all types of housing is high, and so is interest in second homes or investment homes, said Randy Rogers, president of the Tucson Association of Realtors.

"With all this equity in homes, people are looking to diversify their income and buy a rental property or second home, and Tucson is so desirable," he said.

Winter visitors are also attracted to condominiums, and the Placita Escondida project is proof of that — the first 24 units that were finished are sold out.