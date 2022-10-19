Conservationists: Lawsuit possible over Arizona border barrier

Arizona's planned use of shipping containers along a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border could result in a lawsuit against the state, a Tucson-based conservationist group says.

The Center for Biological Diversity says they plan to file a lawsuit to stop the state from putting up a border barrier in the Coronado National Forest in Cochise County where there is a critical jaguar and ocelot migration corridor.

“These shipping containers are a shameless publicity stunt that will jeopardize the survival of endangered wildlife,” said Robin Silver, a co-founder of the center. “There are 3,700 agents covering the Tucson Sector alone, not to mention helicopters, drones and hundreds of cameras. We’re in an extinction crisis, and it’s reckless to sacrifice a critical wildlife corridor and harm endangered animals so Ducey can score political points.”

Ducey signed an executive order in August to place shipping crates in Yuma near the border where large numbers of undocumented immigrants were entering the country. The 130 shipping containers are placed on federal land, where the state has no jurisdiction to construct a barrier.

As well, the barrier didn’t immediately stop migrants from entering the country in that region, figures show. The number of migrants Border Patrol apprehended only increased in the three weeks that followed placement of the barriers, according to data from Yuma Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem.

The federal government asked the state to remove the Yuma containers last week, saying it was an “unauthorized placement’’ of the containers on federal property and on Cocopah Indian Tribe land.

The state has put shipping containers immediately to the west of the Huachuca Mountains and plans to put them on the border there, which would block wildlife corridors, says the center's notice sent to Ducey’s administration on Oct. 19.

The Center’s 60-day notice of intent to sue the governor, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for Endangered Species Act violations says the area is a critical migration corridor for jaguars and ocelots, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“These useless barriers do nothing to stop people from crossing the border, but they’ll stop wildlife in their tracks,” Silver said. “Unless Ducey wants his legacy to be driving Arizona’s most iconic animals to extinction, he needs to end this ridiculous waste of taxpayer money.”

The governor’s office did not immediately answer questions Wednesday morning about the center's notice.