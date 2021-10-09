Controversy around masks in Tucson-area schools dividing communities

“I’m sure we have some teachers who would prefer not to have to wear a mask, but quite honestly, as long as everyone is compliant and we don’t have as many outbreaks, we’re going to continue with the mask requirements until CDC says we don’t have to.”

Unlike TUSD, in the Vail and Marana school districts, board members have been split on the issue of mask mandates. And in the Amphitheater district, even though there is a small but vocal group of community members who oppose the mask mandate, the governing board has been publicly united in keeping one in place for now.

There has been a group of community members showing up at every Amphi school board meeting for a few weeks to express their anger over the mask mandate, but that message is largely contained to the board meetings and not in schools, said Lisa Millerd, teacher and president of the district’s education association. Although, just like in Marana, teachers are feeling overworked and exhausted in large part because of staffing shortages, she says.

“Everybody’s plate that I talked to is full and overflowing,” she said.

The level of strain and COVID-19 exposure has created an environment in which people are often sick or have to quarantine, exacerbating teachers’ workload on top of already existing staffing shortages, educators say.