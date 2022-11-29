Cook your own steak on a stone at this new Tucson restaurant

A steakhouse that gives customers the option to cook their own steak on a tabletop stone is opening in Tucson next year.

The Hideout Steakhouse and BBQ leased 5,757 square feet at Tucson Spectrum, at the southwest corner of Irvington Road and Interstate 19, near the entrance to Harkins Theatres. Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Nina Marvcesim, with Realty Executives AZ Territory, represented the tenant.

The Utah restaurant, with one location in Casa Grande, wanted to expand to Tucson, said owner Todd Gillespie.

"Part of my staff grew up in Tucson and have a pretty good employee base down there," he said.

About 50 employees will be hired at the new location.

Steaks can be ordered traditionally, grilled in the kitchen or seared in the kitchen then brought to the table on a stone.

"My claim is that your last bite is as hot as your first one," Gillespie said.

The manufactured stones are made out of clay and other Earth material and stay hot for 45 minutes to an hour.

The former Ironwood Steakhouse is being remodeled with barn wood on the walls and rusted metal decor.

"People can come in shorts and tennis shoes or their Sunday best," Gillespie said of the atmosphere.

Aside from steaks, the Hideout will feature brisket, pulled pork, chicken and ribs.

He hopes to be open in February.

Other local real estate transactions include:

The 144-unit Elevate apartments at 550 S. Camino Seco have been sold by Sheiner Group Living Well Homes for $21.8 million. Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing, Cliff David and Lane Schwartz, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

Equilibrium Cordova Village Tierra Alegre LLC bought the 72-unit Tierra Alegre Apartments, 3355 E. Fort Lowell Road, from Ryder Family Real Estate LLC for $8.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

GroundProbe North America LLC leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 1859 W. Grant Road from Walker Tucson Property LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.

Tucson Coffee Roasters leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Midpoint Business Plaza, 3933 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.