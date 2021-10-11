Country Thunder returns to Arizona with record crowds expected

After having to postpone twice since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, Country Thunder is back on this weekend.

And the organizers of the festival, now in its 28th year, expect this one might be its biggest yet.

As of last week, they were down to their final handful of weekend passes. All of the single-day and four-day passes were gone, as were all of the VIP reserved seats and camping spots at Canyon Moon Ranch, the sprawling festival grounds in Florence, north of Tucson.

Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder’s marketing and media relations director, said they anticipate the audience each day of the festival, Thursday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 17, will reach 30,000, matching the record-setting audience that turned out to see Luke Bryan in 2018.

With the exception of Old Dominon on Friday, this weekend’s headliners are the same ones from the canceled 2020 festival: Dustin Lynch on Thursday, Luke Combs on Saturday and Eric Church on Sunday.

Kane Brown was initially set to perform in 2020, but after he pulled out Morgan Wallen stepped in. Then Wallen canceled in April after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur.