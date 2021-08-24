Court: Arizona can restore gun rights to felons convicted in other states

That led to this appeal and, according to Eppich, this precedent-setting ruling on an issue that has never come up before. And the way Eppich and the other appellate judges see it, there is no such restriction on Arizona trial judges.

He said the law is clear.

At one extreme, Eppich said, are people who are convicted of what are classified as “dangerous offenses” under Arizona law — or any offense in another state that, had it occurred here, would have been in the same category — have no legal right to seek to have their rights restored.

A second category involves those convicted of “serious offenses,” here or elsewhere. They cannot seek to restore their rights for at least 10 years after their cases have been “absolutely discharged,” meaning after all fines are paid and all periods of probation have ended.

But Eppich said those convicted of “any other felony offense” can seek to regain their rights two years from date of absolute discharge. Gahary contends — and prosecutors do not dispute — that his convictions fall into that last category.

Put simply, the judge said, Arizona law contemplates exactly the kind of relief that Gahary is seeking.