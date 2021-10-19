Court: Congress must approve financial changes to Arizona's school trust fund

Ducey disagreed.

But facing litigation, he eventually did get congressional approval. And once that happened, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case as moot.

That, however, still leaves the question of what happens when the extra money runs out.

Attorneys for the governor told Hannah there is no reason for him to consider that issue, at least not now. They said Pierce's claim "is premised on a long line of 'what ifs,' which might occur at some future date that could be decades from now — or might never happen."

That argument actually worked in an earlier case where the 9th Circuit, citing that belated congressional action, concluded there was nothing more to litigate about Prop. 123.

But Hannah agreed with Andrew Jacob, attorney for Pierce, that the governor's argument misses the larger point.

The judge said it is true that the original challenged conduct — Ducey proceeding with the fund transfers without congressional approval — did cease when federal lawmakers acted. But he said a claim becomes moot "only if the relevant events make it absolutely clear the allegedly wrongful behavior could not reasonably be expected to recur."