Court orders UA Global Campus' management company to pay $22M for misleading students

Since announcing the UA’s plan to absorb UA Global Campus, Robbins has acknowledged Ashford and Zovio’s checkered past and the wrongs inflicted on Ashford students. At the same time, however, he’s assured critics, including a vocal contingent of UA faculty members, that things are changing now that UA is at the helm.

To that point, the California court declined to issue an injunction against Zovio in its ruling this month. “The People have not presented sufficient evidence of ongoing misconduct to support its demand for an injunction,” the ruling said. “The court does not find the evidence postdating 2017 to be such that an injunction is needed."

Robbins and other top UA administrators have attended two meetings of the UA Faculty Senate over the past month to discuss faculty concerns as the integration of UA Global Campus into the UA moves forward.

In one meeting, Robbins suggested that although UA Global Campus is less than two years into a 15-year contract with Zovio, which serves as the school's online program management provider, it may not have to stay that way. Although UAGC would have to agree to terminate its contract with Zovio, “I think we would all agree that would be the best course of action,” he said.