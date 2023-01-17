Court rejects GOP attempt to end early voting in Arizona

All Arizona voters will still be able to cast ballots by mail despite Republican Party efforts to kill the popular practice.

The state Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the state GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot.

There are sufficient safeguards built into Arizona law to ensure that each voter's choices are kept confidential as the Arizona Constitution requires, Judge Cynthia Bailey said, writing for the three-judge panel.

Tuesday's ruling is unlikely to be the last word. Republican Party attorney Alexander Kolodin plans to seek Supreme Court review, he told Capitol Media Services.

Arizona has had some form of early voting almost since the first days of statehood. But that was limited to special circumstances, ranging from military serving overseas to people who were incapacitated.

In 1991, however, state lawmakers approved no-excuse early voting, allowing anyone to request a ballot be sent to them that they can fill out at home, or anywhere, and either return by mail, put in a drop box or take directly to a polling location.

Early ballots made up more than 80% of the votes cast in the most recent general election.

Attitudes in the GOP changed, however, after the 2020 election when Donald Trump lost his bid for a new term as president. While he outpolled Democrat Joe Biden among Arizona voters who went to the polls on Election Day, Biden had an even larger edge among those who voted early.

Objections continued into the 2022 campaign, with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem suggesting the system of unrestricted mail-in voting was ripe for abuse.

The GOP lawsuit took a narrower focus, based on the constitutional requirement "that secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''

Strictly speaking, attorney Kolodin is not arguing that people can't have a ballot sent to them by mail.

What he told the judges, though, is that the constitutionally mandated secrecy can be maintained only if an official is present when someone casts a ballot, and that the official "then watches the voter enclose and seal the ballot in an envelope.''

Kolodin said that can't happen if someone is filling out a ballot at a kitchen table and sealing it there because it raises the possibility that someone else is present and watching.

He said it opens up the possibility someone could be coerced, or maybe paid, to vote a certain way. That can't happen if there is a "restricted zone'' around the voter, he said.

Judges say protections are adequate

Bailey rejected the argument, saying that's not what the Arizona Constitution requires.

"Arizona's mail-in voting laws preserve secrecy in voting by requiring voters to ensure they fill out their ballots in secret and seal the ballot in an envelope that does not disclose the voters' choices,'' she wrote for herself and the other two judges.

The judge also pointed out that state law requires election officials who open the envelopes to take out the ballots without unfolding or examining them.

"At no point can the voter's identifying information on their ballot envelope be lawfully connected with their vote,'' Bailey said. "These protections are adequate to ensure the preservation of secrecy in voting."

The judges were no more impressed with Kolodin's arguments that the ability of a voter to share his or her decisions with someone else violates the constitutional requirement for secrecy.

Bailey pointed out that state law prohibits taking photographs or videos within 75 feet of a polling place. Another statute make it a crime to show someone else's ballot to any person.

But she also noted that state lawmakers specifically created an exemption that allows voters to take pictures — and share images — of their own ballots with others without violating any laws.

And she said the Republican Party's argument there needs to be a "restricted zone'' around voters when they fill out their ballots is not what the Arizona Constitution requires.

"The Secrecy Clause's meaning is clear: When providing for voting by ballot or any other method, the legislature must uphold voters' ability to conceal their choices,'' she wrote. "The constitution does not mandate any particular method for preserving secrecy in voting.''

Kolodin contends the ruling erred in concluding voters can waive their right to secrecy.

"The Court of Appeals came down, without really any substantiation for it, and said it's waivable by the voter, which, of course, the framers of the Arizona Constitution never intended for it to be,'' he said. Kolodin said Tuesday's ruling provides "a very clean issue'' for the Supreme Court to review.

But he conceded there is no guarantee the state's high court will take up the issue.

In the Tuesday decision, Bailey said there is a remedy if the state GOP wants something more.

"The legislature is free to adopt the more stringent requirements urged by plaintiffs,'' the judge wrote. "But it is not constitutionally required to do so.''

