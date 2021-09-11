'Dead pool' at Lakes Mead and Powell a real possibility, says Arizona water chief

The river's average annual natural flow is down 19% for the period 2000 to 2021 compared to that of the 20th century, he said. Since 2000, the river has had half as many high flow years and two and one-half times as many low flow years as it had from 1906, when records started being kept, to 2000, he said.

"This is by far the worst 22-year period of recorded history back to 1906," he said of the Colorado River flows.

Deeper CAP cuts not seen in near-term

Looking two years ahead, the Bureau of Reclamation predicts that Mead will most likely drop to barely above 1,050 feet by the end of 2022. That's just high enough for the Lower Basin states to avoid a deeper CAP shortage than the one that will start next year. A deeper shortage would cut more water supplies to several tribes and to many Phoenix-area cities, although not to Tucson.

By June 2023, the bureau predicts that Lake Mead could, in the worst case scenario, fall to 1,030 feet. It was that prediction that triggered the states and the feds into a new round of meetings to try to come up with ways to take less river water.