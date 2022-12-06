Deal for $1B battery plant in Tucson gets green light

A Utah-based lithium battery startup will build a $1 billion “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, with plans to employ 1,000 workers, after the Pima County Board of supervisors unanimously approved a lease-purchase agreement with the company.

American Battery Factory, a spinoff of energy-storage systems maker Lion Energy, plans to produce lithium-iron-phosphate battery cells for home and commercial energy-storage systems at the county’s Aerospace Research Campus.

Under the lease-purchase agreement, American Battery Factory would lease up to 267 acres of land, south of Raytheon and the airport, at fair market value as determined by an appraisal.

The company will have the option of buying the land as soon as 30 months after the lease is finalized, at a price of about $21 million for all 267 acres, provided it makes lease payments on time and meets initial construction and employment milestones.

American Battery Factory is expected to invest about $1.2 billion over 10 years at the new campus, and employ 300 full-time workers at an average annual wage of $65,000 within two years of the project start.

While meeting phased construction milestones, the company is expected to employ 600 full-time workers within four years and 1,000 within five years, a county memo says.

The lease-purchase agreement has an initial term of five years, with four possible five-year renewals, including annual 2.5% rent increases, for 70 acres initially slated for the first phase of a three-phase construction project. Rent for the initial 70 acres will total about $500,000 annually in the first five years.

At full buildout, the American Battery Factory operation will have an estimated economic impact of $3.1 billion over 10 years, the county says.

The lease-purchase agreement meets all state legal and constitutional requirements, County Administrator Jan Lesher told the board.

Pima County found itself in legal hot water over its lease-purchase agreement with World View Enterprises, a high-altitude balloon tourism company for which the county built a building and launch pad at the Aerospace Park in 2018.