Diamond store opens southwest headquarters in Tucson

The Diamond Store, a retailer of natural and lab-grown diamonds, is now open on Tucson's north side.

"Tucson was perfect for us for several reasons," said Birko Roland who, along with business partner Timothy Sauls, recently opened the 3,527-square-foot shop at 4205 N. Campbell Ave., next to Trader Joe's.

"Tucson is ready for a diamond jewelry powerhouse so that people do not need to go to Scottsdale, San Diego or Los Angeles for quality diamonds and great value."

The store carries both Earth-grown and lab-grown diamonds.

Using pure carbon, the latter are grown in a lab with chemical reactions and temperature changes similar to Earth-made diamonds but take about 500 hours to grow one carat.

The cost is about 60% less than a traditional diamond and environmentally-friendly, Roland said.

"You cannot tell the difference," he said.

The Diamond Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has six diamond experts on staff.

Its focus is engagement rings, wedding bands, bracelets, necklaces and earrings with a nationwide price match and free, lifetime service.

Because the partners are diamond dealers, they can pick rough stones for cutting and not use a middleman, which keeps prices down.

The duo hopes to open four more stores in the Southwest, with Tucson serving as the headquarters.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented The Diamond Store and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, GKT Plaza Antigua LLC.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Christie’s Appliance leased 10,000 square feet at 3562 N. Oracle Road from The Prince of Oracle LLC for use as a warehouse/storage. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the tenant and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Café Blanco LLC leased 2,550 square feet at 6444 N. Oracle Road from Plaza Del Oro LLC for a restaurant. David Carroll, of Romano Real Estate, represented the landlord. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Belltone Arizona, a hearing care retailer, has opened a new location at 7725 N. Oracle Road. Its grand opening, Jan. 26, will include free hearing screenings for all that attend between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. a raffle and refreshments. The Tucson shop is owned and operated by an Arizona family and the company has 1,500 locations nationwide.

