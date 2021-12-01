Diane Keaton's downtown Tucson home sold for $2.2M

Actress Diane Keaton's downtown Tucson home has sold for $2.2 million.
The nearly 4,500-square-foot home in Barrio Viejo, 560 S. Convent Ave., has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a guesthouse, pool and cabana.
“Mrs. Keaton is a legendary actress and interior designer in her own right, known for her quintessential design aesthetic and to be a part of this historic sale was an absolute honor,” said Jameson Gray and McKenna St. Onge, of Gray One, who represented the buyer. “It was our pleasure to assist our clients in achieving this landmark sale in the downtown Barrio Viejo community.”
Nick and Kim Labriola, of Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the seller.
Keaton bought the property in 2018 for $1.5 million and renovated the interior and added the pool and upgraded landscaping. In 2020 it was put on the market for $2.6 million.
Keaton’s love for fixing up and selling historic homes is well chronicled. A 2008 Architectural Digest article described the loose-leaf notebooks she kept filled with carefully catalogued decorating ideas, from windows to doorknobs.
Variety magazine had this to say about her work on the Convent Avenue home: “With a rustic desert-chic aesthetic, Keaton’s sophisticated upgrade honed the interiors’ subtle details and added an oversized swimming pool that makes the property an ideal vacation getaway for overworked city types or locals simply looking for a resort-inspired residence.”
Barrio Viejo history
The long, flat-roofed, mud-adobe building likely dates to at least the 1880s, when Barrio Viejo stood on the outskirts of the city’s main business district.
Tucson scholar Lydia Otero has authored books on the impact of urban renewal on historically low-income Tucson neighborhoods, including Barrio Viejo.
She said the “old neighborhood” — with its rows of traditional Sonoran adobe homes and storefronts, built flush with the street — was once home to Tucson’s largest population of people of color, including Mexican Americans, Chinese Americans and African Americans.
The community’s first African Methodist Episcopal Church opened in 1910 at Convent and 17th, kitty-corner from where Keaton’s home now stands, Otero said.
