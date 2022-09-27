 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Download our guide to 12 Tucson taco spots on 12th Avenue

Carne asada tacos at Tacos Apson (copy) (copy)

A meaty smorgasbord at Tacos Apson in Tucson consists of cheesy caramelos (top left) and various tacos de carne asada, or grilled beef.  

 Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson

Hi, readers!

One of our favorite things about Tucson is the food. It’s the histories behind restaurants like El Charro and Caruso’s. It’s the well-deserved nationwide praise our food stars have received — James Beard Awards for Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra and the iconic Sonoran hot dog at El Guero Canelo, recent shoutouts from The New York Times for Tito & Pep, and Bon Appétit for new eatery Bata, and Tucson’s appearances in the TV show “Top Chef.”

It’s how delicious the food is and how it seamlessly connects our community.

Download PDF Taco guide for Star subscribers
Click on the image to download the full PDF and see all 12 restaurants.

To celebrate some of our favorite food in Tucson, we put together a very handy guide to 12 taco spots found along South 12th Avenue, curated by #ThisIsTucson food writer Ellice Lueders (complete with the food that she orders at each place). The guide is available to Arizona Daily Star subscribers only and it can be downloaded here.

Whether you bookmark it to sit on your computer’s desktop or print out a copy to hang on your fridge, we hope our guide helps you find a new taco spot to frequent.

Thanks for reading.

Warmly,

The Arizona Daily Star team

