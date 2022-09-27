Download our guide to 12 Tucson taco spots on 12th Avenue

Hi, readers!

One of our favorite things about Tucson is the food. It’s the histories behind restaurants like El Charro and Caruso’s. It’s the well-deserved nationwide praise our food stars have received — James Beard Awards for Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra and the iconic Sonoran hot dog at El Guero Canelo, recent shoutouts from The New York Times for Tito & Pep, and Bon Appétit for new eatery Bata, and Tucson’s appearances in the TV show “Top Chef.”

It’s how delicious the food is and how it seamlessly connects our community.

To celebrate some of our favorite food in Tucson, we put together a very handy guide to 12 taco spots found along South 12th Avenue, curated by #ThisIsTucson food writer Ellice Lueders (complete with the food that she orders at each place). The guide is available to Arizona Daily Star subscribers only and it can be downloaded here.

Whether you bookmark it to sit on your computer’s desktop or print out a copy to hang on your fridge, we hope our guide helps you find a new taco spot to frequent.

