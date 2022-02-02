Driverless semi trucks to haul Union Pacific goods between Tucson, Phoenix

Self-driving truck developer TuSimple says Union Pacific Railroad will be its first customer to move freight on the company’s fully-automated trucking route between Tucson and Phoenix, after making a test run on a similar route in December.

The driverless freight runs for Union Pacific will begin this spring from the Port of Tucson intermodal transportation center on the southeast side to a terminal in Phoenix, said San Diego-based TuSimple, which has a major technology center and truck terminal on East Old Vail Road.

TuSimple, which has been running test runs with human monitors in the trucks since 2017, said it plans to expand its “Driver Out” program to incorporate daytime runs and new routes with a goal of reaching reach commercial viability by the end of 2023.

December’s nighttime test run, which was coordinated with transportation authorities and monitored by law enforcement, was the first time an autonomous heavy truck has operated on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention.

TuSimple said that since then, the company has had an additional six successful fully autonomous runs, covering more than 550 cumulative miles on open public roads in varying traffic situations.