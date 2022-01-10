East-side Tucson apartment complex sells for $65.5 million

An apartment complex on Tucson’s east side has been sold for $65.5 million.

The 410-unit Yardz on Kolb, on Kolb Road near 22nd Street, was constructed between 1972 and 1974 on 17-plus acres as a garden-style property, a news release said.

“Yardz on Kolb is an excellent candidate for the implementation of an interior renovation program,” said Hamid Panahi, first vice president of Institutional Property Advisors. “Previous ownership modernized a small percentage of the units, creating the opportunity for the buyer to continue or exceed the improvement program to optimize demand and maximize future revenue growth.”

Panahi and IPA’s Steve Gebing and Cliff David represented the seller, Monarch Investment and Management Group, and procured the buyer, Greenwater Real Estate Management.

The transaction completes the sale of one of the largest multifamily portfolios in Tucson, the 1,286-unit Tucson Five Portfolio. Closed by Panahi, Gebing and David for a total of $204 million, the other four properties in the portfolio are Hampton Park, Lakeside Casitas, San Mateo and Solano Springs.

Other recent commercial transactions include: