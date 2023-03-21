As Tucson-area employers struggle to find qualified workers, Pima Community College and high schools are answering the call with major investments in facilities and programs.

Pima has boosted its technology-focused workforce-development programs in recent years, refining course offerings and investing millions of dollars in new, state-of-the-art buildings and equipment.

And the Pima County Joint Technical Education District has expanded its facilities and offerings to teach local high school students much-needed technical skills.

An expansion of PCC’s acclaimed Aviation Technology Center at Tucson International Airport completed last fall more than doubled its footprint to 87,000 from 35,000 square feet, adding additional classrooms, labs and a second hangar large enough to accommodate large jetliners.

At Pima’s Downtown Campus, the school is now more than midway through a $45 million project to expand and upgrade its Applied Technology Center of Excellence, which offers programs in automotive repair, construction and building trades and industrial technology.

In 2021, Pima moved its automotive programs into its new Automotive Technology and Innovation Center at the campus at West Speedway and North Stone Avenue. The 50,000 square-foot building offers programs in the latest technology to fix today’s sophisticated cars and trucks, including electric vehicles.

Just across the campus, the $35 million Advanced Manufacturing Building was recently completed. The 100,000-square foot, three-story building will house programs in industrial technology including automation, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), machining and welding.

The next phase will be renovation of the Science and Technology Building, which will house Pima’s programs in building and construction programs.

Greg Wilson, dean of Applied Technology, said though the Advanced Manufacturing Building is finished there is still a lot of work to do to install equipment.

“Everything will be moved over the summer and then the plan is to be 100% operational for fall of 2023,” Wilson said.

Pima works with employers big and small, from Raytheon Missiles & Defense to auto dealerships, to create curricula, programs and internships needed to train students to fill evolving job needs, and to place students in jobs once they complete their studies.

The Advanced Manufacturing Building will house a new program to teach technical skills in optics, developed in consultation with members of Tucson’s strong “Optics Valley” industry cluster, including Raytheon, Edmund Optics, and semiconductor laser maker Leonardo, which is building a new plant in Oro Valley.

While the University of Arizona’s top-rated James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences provides the industry with degreed engineers and Ph.D.s, Pima will help supply technicians for optics manufacturing, Wilson said.

Pima will start with noncredit optics workforce training, with planning for future accredited programs based on enrollment accreditation, Wilson said, adding that the school may launch a pilot program this spring or summer.

Wilson said Pima already offers several non-credit “fast-track” programs in automotive and construction to teach students core competencies identified by local employers over eight to 12 weeks.

Pima also works closely with Pima JTED, which in 2021 opened a new Innovative Learning Center at The Bridges on South Park Avenue near Interstate 10.

The facility houses programs in health care, including medical assistant and licensed nursing assistant, cyber security, virtual-reality game design and culinary arts.

Approved by voters in 2006, JTED has served more than 100,000 students and offers 65 career and technical education programs at 15 central campuses and at 38 public high schools throughout Pima County, San Manuel, Rio Rico and Nogales.

Flying high

The expansion of the Aviation Technology Center has relieved a waiting list to get in Pima’s Federal Aviation Administration programs in airframe and powerplant maintenance, structural repair and avionics.

Enabled by $15 million in state funding, the expansion will allow PCC to double its allowed enrollment to 250 and its graduation rate to 150 students each year. The school also will add a program in non-destructive testing this fall, with the help of a $490,000 federal grant awarded last year.

“There is still a waiting list to get into the program, but the wait time is maybe six months now versus a year previously,” said Jason Bowersock, academic director for the aviation program.

Pima’s aviation program — which annually places nearly all of its students in jobs — is an important source of workers for Tucson’s aviation maintenance industry, which includes Ascent Aviation Services, Bombardier and MHI RJ, which acquired Bombardier’s CRJ regional jet business including a large part of its Tucson airport operation in 2020.

“Pima Community College is a vital resource that we rely on for development of aviation technicians,” said David Querio, president of Ascent, which specializes in refurbishing older airliners.

Ascent employs about 450 workers at its site at TIA and another operation at Pinal Air Park, and Querio said he expects continued growth as new aircraft production hits record levels and older planes are retired.

Adrian Hitz, director of operations at MHI RJ’s Tucson Service Center said that in 2024, the company will need to increase its workforce from 360 technicians to 675.

Cyber training

Pima also has upped its game in information technology and cybersecurity.

In 2019, the Information Technology Center of Excellence at the schools East Campus on East Irvington Road became host to the nonprofit Arizona Cyber Warfare Range, which allows students as well as members of the public to practice their hacking and anti-hacking skills on a safe, closed network.

In early March, Pima and Raytheon Missiles & Defense finalized an agreement to offer apprenticeships in computer system administration through PCC’s East Campus.

The two-year, state-registered apprentice program is the first partnership of its kind between Raytheon — the region’s biggest employer with about 13,000 area workers — and PCC.

The apprenticeship program, which will start with a small pilot, will help the company fill critical IT positions in a tight labor market for such skills, said Kenneth Wilcox, Raytheon vice president and chief information officer.

“It’s a highly competitive market for the type of work that we do, so employees have a lot of options,” Wilcox said. “The post-pandemic environment has changed the way people want to work and the expectations around that, and our situation is unique because in a lot of cases you need (security) clearances.”

Meanwhile, PCC is working with 17 smaller employers to set up state-registered apprenticeships the school will sponsor across its programs and campuses.

Building a workforce

Habitat for Humanity is working with PCC to provide both a solution for affordable housing and the need for a skilled workforce.

The Connie Hillman Urban Construction Knowledge Center (CHUCK) will serve as Habitat Tucson’s construction hub, warehouse and training center. Expected to open at the end of March, it will provide job training and internship opportunities.

The facility, located on property owned by Habitat Tucson in the Flowing Wells neighborhood will feature over 15,000 square feet of storage, classroom, and office space.

A partnership with the Applied Technology program at PCC will provide students with the opportunity to work under the tutelage of experienced Habitat Tucson staff and skilled community volunteers.

Students will complete traditional apprenticeships in the construction, plumbing, carpentry and electrician fields.

Visit habitattucson.org to learn more.

Sports and entertainment

Other efforts to increase skilled workers include a sports and entertainment venue on Tucson’s south side, which plans to set aside space for workforce development.

Mosaic Quarter Development, which is creating a 90-acre center at the Kino Sports Complex on Ajo Way, has signed an agreement with Pima Community College to support PCC programs — such as hospitality, culinary, business construction, and sport injury management — at sites throughout the Mosaic Quarter.

Knott Development, the manager member of the project, has also committed to donate 5,000 square feet in the pavilion for a PCC culinary student-managed restaurant.

Mosaic has named Tucson Medical Center its official sports medicine partner.

TMC Health and Tucson Orthopaedic will provide athletic trainers for games held at the complex.

The partnership also announced a 20,000-square-foot medical center to be built on the site to be managed by TMC.

PCC and Pima JTED’s sports injury management programs will be part of the program, which will provide training opportunities.