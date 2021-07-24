Eight Tucson care homes fined $1,000 or more this year for serious or repeat violations

Here are the eight local care facilities fined the largest amounts this year. Some of the facilities may no longer be operating, while operators of others said the deficiencies have been corrected:

Aguilera Assisted Living Home

4740 W. Via Aguilera

Fined $7,690 on March 1 – its third fine in two years – for operating without a qualified manager and for failure to include a required termination clause in the contracts of two residents. A fine of $5,200 was assessed in March 2020 for operating without a qualified manager and for failure to ensure a staffer was properly trained to deal with medical emergencies and a $500 fine was imposed in January 2019 for failing to apply for relicensing by the state’s deadline.

Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Desert Hearts Assisted Living

4131 E. Fifth St.

The operator was fined $1,000 on April 12 for failure to document that a caregiver had proper training. Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Foothills Vista Adult Care Home

7357 N. Paseo Ronceval