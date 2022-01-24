Explore the world one bowl of soup at a time at these Tucson spots

“It’s definitely a very popular soup, especially in the wintertime when things get colder,” said Boling, who joined the 24-year-old company when it was in its infancy. “That soup complements the bread bowls that are so popular. It’s definitely a comfort food.”

Boling said one of the chain’s secrets is using gnocchi rather than dumplings, which tend to fall apart in the soup.

The Creamy Chicken & Dumpling is only available on Sundays at all three Beyond Bread locations — 421 W. Ina Road; 3024 N. Campbell Ave.; and on the east side at 6260 E. Speedway. Boling isn’t sure if Beyond Bread will carry the soup at its new location at the Mount Lemmon Lodge, which is expected to open in the summer.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Order online: beyondbread.com

Oooh-la-la: French Onion at Ghini’s