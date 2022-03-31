Explore Tucson's historic neighborhoods with this new guide

With spring upon us, there's no better time to go out and admire Tucson's historic neighborhoods.

The third edition of the Guide to Tucson's Historic Neighborhoods, a large, fold-out map with the backstory on Tucson's oldest districts, is now available to the community.

More than 40,000 copies have been distributed since the first edition was published by the Blenman-Elm Neighborhood in 2011.

This edition includes one of the latest neighborhoods to get historic designation, Broadmoor-Broadway Village neighborhood, a subdivision south of Broadway between Country Club Road and Tucson Boulevard.

From the nomination form for the National Register: “Broadmoor is a large subdivision of 365 single-family houses that was platted in 1944 and was primarily built-out between 1944 and 1964.

"Though many houses have been modified over the years, those modifications have not adversely impacted the overall character of the neighborhood (and) the subdivision is largely intact and retains and expresses its original character.”