Farmers to be paid $38M in water-saving effort to prop up Lake Mead

"All I can say is there are some on-river users we are talking to about fallowing," said Goddard, a former Arizona attorney general. It’s very preliminary. As I have a historic view of our water relations with California, frankly it makes me very nervous potentially paying money to these guys…

"It’s political dynamite as you know, when you're talking to farmers about fallowing," he said.

Goddard was referring to past disputes and periods of tension that have happened off and on over the years concerning efforts by urban water users in Arizona and the West to buy out or temporarily fallow farmland to get access to the water. At times, farmers have embraced this tactic. At other times they have resisted, often quite strenuously and successfully, particularly along the Colorado River in Arizona.

Palo Verde farmers have been fallowing lesser amounts of land since 2005 to save water that went directly down the California Aqueduct from Lake Havasu on the Colorado River — downstream of Lake Mead — to the Los Angeles area. In this case, however, Palo Verde district officials were willing to temporarily sell their rights to a larger amount of water and to fallow more land than normal for three years because the water will be left in Lake Mead — not sent to Los Angeles, the district's general manager said.