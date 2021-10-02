Federal contracts awarded to Airtronics, Dixon, Raytheon, Pro Flight, Sargent, Zirchron

• Airtronics won a federal contract award for $52,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Fire Control Equipment.
• Dixon Studios won a federal contract award for $166,180 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Salt Lake City, Utah, for Collectors' and/or Historical Items.
Pro Flight Gear in Marana won a federal contract award for $25,600 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.
• Raytheon was awarded a $105,848,728 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson (73%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (26%); Andover, Massachusetts (less than 1%); San Jose, California (less than 1%); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1%); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1%); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
• Raytheon won a federal contract award for $88,030 from the U.S. Air Force, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, for Maverick System Support Services.
• Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a not-to-exceed $138,958,876 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract for repair and overhaul, upgrades, procurement and mini-stock point support for components for the Close-In Weapon System program. All work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.
• Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $25,382,157 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for Standard Missile-2 Zumwalt-class spares, MK 698 guidance missile test sets, and MK 698 GMTS spare parts and material. Work will be performed in Tucson (90%); and El Ferrol, Spain (10%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
• Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $15,847,016 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for the procurement of fiscal 2021 Navy Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 depot and intermediate level provisioned items ordered spares; and to exercise options for repairs and maintenance. Work will be performed in Tucson (82%); Huntsville, Alabama (5%); Joplin, Missouri (5%); Middletown, Connecticut (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Westminster, Maryland (1%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
• Sargent Aerospace Defense won a federal contract award for $179,640 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pumps and Compressors.
• Zirchron won a federal contract award for $189,375 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Denver, Colorado, for Mineral Separation for Sample Analysis.