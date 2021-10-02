 Skip to main content
Federal contracts awarded to Airtronics, Dixon, Raytheon, Pro Flight, Sargent, Zirchron
The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona since Sept 17.

• Airtronics won a federal contract award for $52,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Fire Control Equipment.

• Dixon Studios won a federal contract award for $166,180 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Salt Lake City, Utah, for Collectors' and/or Historical Items.

Pro Flight Gear in Marana won a federal contract award for $25,600 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.

• Raytheon was awarded a $105,848,728 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson (73%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (26%); Andover, Massachusetts (less than 1%); San Jose, California (less than 1%); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1%); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1%); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

• Raytheon won a federal contract award for $88,030 from the U.S. Air Force, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, for Maverick System Support Services.

• Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a not-to-exceed $138,958,876 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract for repair and overhaul, upgrades, procurement and mini-stock point support for components for the Close-In Weapon System program. All work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

 • Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $25,382,157 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for Standard Missile-2 Zumwalt-class spares, MK 698 guidance missile test sets, and MK 698 GMTS spare parts and material. Work will be performed in Tucson (90%); and El Ferrol, Spain (10%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

• Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $15,847,016 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for the procurement of fiscal 2021 Navy Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 depot and intermediate level provisioned items ordered spares; and to exercise options for repairs and maintenance. Work will be performed in Tucson (82%); Huntsville, Alabama (5%); Joplin, Missouri (5%); Middletown, Connecticut (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Westminster, Maryland (1%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

• Sargent Aerospace Defense won a federal contract award for $179,640 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pumps and Compressors.

• Zirchron won a federal contract award for $189,375 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Denver, Colorado, for Mineral Separation for Sample Analysis.

About this data

We hope you'll find this new feature interesting and valuable. Please send any feedback to business@tucson.com 

