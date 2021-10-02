Federal contracts awarded to Airtronics, Dixon, Raytheon, Pro Flight, Sargent, Zirchron

The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona since Sept 17.

• Airtronics won a federal contract award for $52,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Fire Control Equipment.

• Dixon Studios won a federal contract award for $166,180 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Salt Lake City, Utah, for Collectors' and/or Historical Items.

Pro Flight Gear in Marana won a federal contract award for $25,600 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.

• Raytheon was awarded a $105,848,728 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson (73%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (26%); Andover, Massachusetts (less than 1%); San Jose, California (less than 1%); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1%); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1%); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.