Federal contracts awarded to Tucson-area businesses since Sept. 15
FEDERAL CONTRACTS AWARDED

The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Tucson since Sept 15:

• Sargent Aerospace & Defense won a federal contract award for $437,588 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for nonpowered valves.

• Catalina Geosciences won a federal contract award for $51,491 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Sacramento, California, for borehole geophysical logging service.

• The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon: Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $23,957,584 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the delivery of up to 15 low-rate initial production air-to-air launchers, ancillary components, training and associated engineering services in support of the Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense, Marine Air Defense Integrated System Increment 1 program. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

• The Missile Defense Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon: Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a fixed-price incentive, sole-source contract modification valued at up to $12,984,445 under a foreign military sales case with the Japan Ministry of Defense to evaluate hardware, inspect all material, repair minor discrepancies, and re-assemble and deliver a Standard Missile-3 Block IB Inert Operating Missile. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

• Showri Raju Narra won a federal contract award for $518,960 from the U.S. Air Force, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for Auxiliary Roman Catholic Priest.

• R.E. Darling won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for aircraft components and accessories.

• AGM Container Controls won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Instruments and Laboratory Equipment.

