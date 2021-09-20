Federal contracts awarded to Tucson-area companies Aug. 3 - to Sept. 16

The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona since Aug. 1.

WEEK OF SEPT. 17-23

• The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 15, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $23,957,584 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-21-D-0073) for the delivery of up to 15 low-rate initial production air-to-air launchers, ancillary components, training and associated engineering services in support of the Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense, Marine Air Defense Integrated System Increment 1 program. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.[DODBT]