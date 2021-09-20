Federal contracts awarded to Tucson-area companies Aug. 3 - to Sept. 16

The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona since Aug. 1.
WEEK OF SEPT. 17-23
• The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 15, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $23,957,584 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-21-D-0073) for the delivery of up to 15 low-rate initial production air-to-air launchers, ancillary components, training and associated engineering services in support of the Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense, Marine Air Defense Integrated System Increment 1 program. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.[DODBT]
• The Missile Defense Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 15, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a fixed-price incentive, sole-source contract (HQ0851-20-C-0002) modification valued at up to $12,984,445 under a Foreign Military Sales case with the Japan Ministry of Defense to evaluate hardware, inspect all material, repair minor discrepancies, and re-assemble and deliver a Standard Missile-3 Block IB Inert Operating Missile.The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• SHOWRI RAJU NARRA, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $518,960 from the U.S. Air Force, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for Auxiliary Roman Catholic Priest. Contract Award Number: FA487721C0041; DUNS: 118216929; NAICS Code: 813110 Religious Organizations; Product Service Code (PSC): G002 ; Solicitation Number: FA487721C0041; SBA - Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5)
• R.E. DARLING, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft Components and Accessories.Contract Award Number: SPE4A721D5746; DUNS: 009005224; NAICS Code: 336413 Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 16 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A721RX776
• AGM CONTAINER CONTROLS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Instruments and Laboratory Equipment.Contract Award Number: SPE4A621D5AR5; DUNS: 052696721; NAICS Code: 334519 Other Measuring and Controlling Device Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 66 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A621RXD73
WEEK OF SEPT. 10-16
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 7, 2021:MERIDIAN ENGINEERING, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded an $8,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract (W912PL-21-C-0022) to construct multiple high-water crossings across the Vamori Wash. Work will be performed in Sells, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $676,798 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Non-powered Valves.Contract Award Number: N0010421FAY0D; Product Service Code (PSC): 4820 ; Solicitation Number: N0010419QFC71
• RAYTHEON, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $277,361 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Through 30mm Guns.Contract Award Number: SPRMM121FDL12; Product Service Code (PSC): 1005 ; Solicitation Number: SPRMM119QPH93
• BRUKER NANO INC. DBA BRUKER USA, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $169,950 from the U.S. Army, Natick, Massachusetts, for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies.Contract Award Number: 0011644399-0001080745284; Product Service Code (PSC): 6640 ; Solicitation Number: W911QY-21-R-NMTP
• AIRTRONICS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $99,884 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Hardware and Abrasives.Contract Award Number: SPE5E221CF019; DUNS: 077523082; NAICS Code: 332510 Hardware Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 53 ; Solicitation Number: SPE5E221T4843
• R.E. DARLING, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $42,780 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pipe, Tubing, Hose, Fittings.Contract Award Number: SPE7M521P8015; DUNS: 009005224; NAICS Code: 336413 Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 47 ; Solicitation Number: SPE7M521Q0905
• SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $31,515 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft Components and Accessories.Contract Award Number: SPE4A721V4048; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 336413 Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 16 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A721T251R
• SOUTHWEST DECISION RESOURCES, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $19,500 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Reno, Nevada, for Easter Mojave Conservation Collaboration Iaw State.Contract Award Number: 140L3921P0169; DUNS: 944505960; NAICS Code: 541990 All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Product Service Code (PSC): F099 ; Solicitation Number: 140L3921P0169
• ENGINEERED CONCEPTS METAL FABRICATION, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $18,018 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Anchorage, Alaska, for Nonferrous Base Metal Plate, Sheet, Strip, and Foil.Contract Award Number: 140L6321P0037; DUNS: 120945968; NAICS Code: 238910 Site Preparation Contractors; Product Service Code (PSC): 9535 ; Solicitation Number: 140L6321Q0046
WEEK OF SEPT. 3-9
• The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 3, 2021:RAYTHEON, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a share of a $46,000,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8656-21-D-A001) for work in digital engineering and model based systems engineering, Agile processes, open systems architecture, weapons and enterprise analytics for Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and its mission partners.The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• The U.S. Air Force issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 3, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $27,991,408 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (FA8682-21-C-0010) for the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment Project Phase I preliminary design review. The Future Hypersonics, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 3, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $9,800,473 cost-type contract (FA8523-21-C-0004) for electronic warfare and avionics. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• STATISTICAL RESEARCH, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $116,671 from the Department of the Interior National Park Service, Port Angeles, Washington, for archeological/paleontological.Contract Award Number: 140P8321P0073; DUNS: 148927247; NAICS Code: 541720 Research and Development in the Social Sciences and Humanities; Product Service Code (PSC): B503 ; Solicitation Number: 140P8321Q0073
Aug. 27 - SEPT. 2
• The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 27, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $77,107,920 non-competitive fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-21-C-0034) for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Production Lot 35 Captive Air Training Missiles and CATM guidance sections. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 31, 2021:RAYTHEON MISSILES AND DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $54,535,212 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously-awarded contract (N00024-18-C-5431) to exercise options for fiscal 2021 design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile upgraded MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System Improvement Program.The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• The Defense Logistics Agency land and maritime unit issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 26, 2021:HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a maximum $40,954,196 firm-fixed-price contract (SPRDL1-21-D-0008) for Bradly Fighting Vehicle system generators. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan. [DODBT]
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $795,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Powered Valves. Contract Award Number: SPRMM121PRC32; Product Service Code (PSC): 4810; Solicitation Number: SPRMM121QRA39
• AIRTRONICS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $262,070 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Instruments and Laboratory Equipment. Contract Award Number: SPE4A621C0044; DUNS: 077523082; NAICS Code: 334519 Other Measuring and Controlling Device Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 66 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A621R0118
• PIMA PAVING, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $218,332 from the Department of the Interior National Park Service, Denver, Colorado, for Sagu Golden Gate Road Grading and Surface Material.Contract Award Number: 140P1221P0110; DUNS: 091237743; NAICS Code: 237310 Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction; Product Service Code (PSC): M1lb ; Solicitation Number: 140P1221Q0091
• SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $66,815 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pumps and Compressors.Contract Award Number: SPE7M121P7049; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 333999 All Other Miscellaneous General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 43 ; Solicitation Number: SPE7M121T453X
• AIRTRONICS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $54,061 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Electric Wire, and Power and Distribution Equipment.Contract Award Number: SPE4A621PT775; DUNS: 077523082; NAICS Code: 334419 Other Electronic Component Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 61 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A621T48Y4
• AIRTRONICS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $31,500 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.Contract Award Number: SPE7M821P3572; DUNS: 077523082; NAICS Code: 334419 Other Electronic Component Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 59 ; Solicitation Number: SPE7M821T5589
WEEK OF Aug. 3 - SEPT. 1
• The U.S. Special Operations Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 23, 2021: MARANA TACTICAL FLIGHT, Marana, Arizona, was awarded a share of a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92240-21-D-0028) valued at up to $200,000,000 for contractor-provided, non-personal services for military free-fall and static line support servicing for Naval Special Warfare Command requirements in various continental U.S. locations .The U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• The Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 11, 2021:HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL DBA HONEYWELL AEROSPACE, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $31,054,500 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (SPRRA1-21-D-0015) for anti-value assemblies.The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. [DODBT]
• The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 20, 2021:RAYTHEON, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $7,809,949 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded delivery order (N00024-21-F-5409) under a basic ordering agreement (N00024-18-G-5421) in support of the evolved Seasparrow Missile Block II life of type buy of parts for the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (62%); Tucson, Arizona (38%).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. [DODBT]
• RAYTHEON, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $878,160 from the U.S. Navy, Patuxent River, Maryland, for AIM-9X Test Asset Procurement. Contract Award Number: N00019-21-RFPREQ-PMA-259-0065; DUNS: 794598573; Solicitation Number: N00019-21-RFPREQ-PMA-259-0065
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $821,898 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Non-powered Valves. Contract Award Number: N0010421CFA11; Product Service Code (PSC): 4820 ; Solicitation Number: N0010421RFA03
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $795,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Powered Valves.Contract Award Number: SPRMM121PRC32; Product Service Code (PSC): 4810; Solicitation Number: SPRMM121QRA39
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $722,724 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Powered Valves. Contract Award Number: N0010421PFB01; Product Service Code (PSC): 4810 ; Solicitation Number: N0010421QFA30
• SARGENT AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $569,208 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for Powered Valves. Contract Award Number: N0010421PFB03; Product Service Code (PSC): 4810 ; Solicitation Number: N0010421QFA34
R.E. DARLING, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Pipe, Tubing, Hose, Fittings.Contract Award Number: SPE7M121D63QN; DUNS: 009005224; NAICS Code: 332996 Fabricated Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 47 ; Solicitation Number: SPE7M121U3916
SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $130,702 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Hardware and Abrasives.Contract Award Number: SPE5E921V1624; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 332722 Bolt, Nut, Screw, Rivet, and Washer Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 53 ; Solicitation Number: SPE5E921T2506
UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $126,205 from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mesa, Arizona, for Virtual Reality.Contract Award Number: 36C25821C0063; DUNS: 806345617; NAICS Code: 541990 All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Product Service Code (PSC): An43 ; Solicitation Number: 36C25821Q0185
ASSOCIATES FOR EDUCATIONAL SUCCESS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $95,000 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a Math and Language Arts Consultant for the Bureau of India Education's Aneth Community School.Contract Award Number: 140A2321P0746; DUNS: 965187375; NAICS Code: 611710 Educational Support Services; Product Service Code (PSC): U009 ; Solicitation Number: 140A2321P0746
AGM CONTAINER CONTROLS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $35,449 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Instruments and Laboratory Equipment.Contract Award Number: SPE4A621PR562; DUNS: 052696721; NAICS Code: 334519 Other Measuring and Controlling Device Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 66 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A621T12FW
SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $34,350 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft Components and Accessories.Contract Award Number: SPE4A721V3635; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 333995 Fluid Power Cylinder and Actuator Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 16 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A721T469S
SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $30,940 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft Components and Accessories.Contract Award Number: SPE4A721V3631; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 336413 Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 16 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A721T469K
SARGENT AEROSPACE DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $28,760 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Aircraft Components and Accessories.Contract Award Number: SPE4A721V3627; DUNS: 009577768; NAICS Code: 336413 Other Aircraft Parts and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 16 ; Solicitation Number: SPE4A721T469X
BRASS FLOWERS, Tucson, Arizona, won a federal contract award for $22,950 from the U.S. Navy, San Diego, California, for User eXperience (UX) Custom Training.Contract Award Number: N66001-21-P-6447; Solicitation Number: N66001-21-Q-6447