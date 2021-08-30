Federal judge in Tucson throws out Trump rule limiting protection of streams, washes

A Trump administration rule that had halted federal regulation of development along numerous Southwestern streams was tossed out Monday by a federal judge in Tucson.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez's ruling found the Trump rule contained "fundamental, substantive flaws that cannot be cured," and that raised the possibility of serious environmental harms were it allowed to stand.

The ruling means that the federal government will once again have more controls over development along washes and streams across this region and the entire country.

It may also lead to a rollback of a U.S Army Corps of Engineers decision from March 2021 that found the agency has no jurisdiction over normally dry washes on the site of the proposed Rosemont Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson. The Corps couldn't be reached for comment on Marquez's ruling Monday. But Stu Gillespie, an attorney for the six tribes that won this ruling, said he believes the Corps will ultimately have to reverse itself.

The Trump administration had approved what it called the Navigable Waters Protection Rule in spring 2020 to replace an Obama administration rule that had tightened up federal regulation of stream-side development under the U.S. Clean Water Act.