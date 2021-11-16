Feds change Colorado River forecasting methods to reflect climate change. Still 'too rosy'?

In September, the bureau started publicizing only the most conservative of two types of five-year forecasts it had posted four times a year for longer-range reservoir levels at Lakes Mead and Powell. Its sole published forecast is now based only on what it calls “stress test” hydrology, using river flows from 1988 through 2019 to shape predictions. Until now, it had also posted separate, long-range forecasts relying on river flows dating as far back as 1906.

These forecast tools are significantly improved in the eyes of Brad Udall, a leading Colorado River climate scientist who for more than a decade has been at the forefront of warning about reservoir declines.

But he still says that instead of basing forecasts on climate from the late 1980s into the 1990s, the bureau should only use the 22 years since 2000, when the current hot, dry period began.

His review of the bureau’s 24-month studies done since 2000, for instance, found their forecasts for Powell’s minimum likely reservoir level were about 30% too high on average, he said. He’s concerned the forecasts are underplaying and soft-pedaling the risks the reservoirs will go dry.