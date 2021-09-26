Fentanyl overdoses are leading cause of death among young Tucsonans

One of her closest friends died in July when he tried, again, to get sober.

“It’s just so horrible,” Murphy said. “He was trying to do the right thing and get sober.”

Her friend’s death did not come from an overdose, but from when he tried to detox from heroin and methamphetamine.

Murphy, 40, met Shane Berliew in a rehabilitation center called Miracle Center seven years ago.

He worked as a truck driver, she said, but his passion was playing the guitar and sharing music. When he was on the road, she said he would often get in touch about his favorite songs.

“He’s been in and out of detox plenty of times since then,” she said, referring to when they met. “He had the biggest heart. He loved people, and he was funny, with a dry sense of humor.”

Shane was at her house over the weekend he died, a few days after quitting, and seemed to be doing OK. He was still feeling a bit sick to his stomach, and Murphy said she encouraged him to keep drinking fluids to stay hydrated.

He fell asleep that Saturday night, she said, and never woke up. He was 48.

‘First stopping point’