Fitness studio by day, wine bar at night coming to Tucson

A unique gathering spot is in the works for Tucson's north side.

Siblings Bryan Hanks and Stephanie Lee, both lifelong musicians, bought an old office space at 2585 N. First Ave. and have recently gutted the interior for a new fitness studio and café by day / music and wine bar by night.

Hanks said he and his sister came up with the idea after joining a yoga studio for stress relief after big life changes. While they enjoyed the yoga, there was no opportunity to socialize or interact after the class ended.

"We thought, 'Wouldn't it be cool if there was a space where you could hang out after and share a coffee?'" he said. "A place for building community."

Called Four Walls, the business will offer yoga, floor pilates, cardio and meditation classes and a coffee bar from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. it will be transformed to a live music venue with local artists and a beer and wine bar.

Hanks is an attorney and Lee is a paralegal with his firm so the second floor of the building will become their office.

They bought the 5,000-square-foot building, just south of Glenn Street, for $450,000 and expect to spend about that much on the remodel.

They are aiming to have Four Walls open in the spring.

Other local real estate transactions include:

RB West Investments LLC bought the eight-unit Dodge & Fairmont Four-Plexes, 1412-1418 N. Dodge Blvd. and 3701-3707 E. Fairmount St., from Dodge Fairmount LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and C. Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Water St Apts LLC bought the 12-unit Water Street Apartments at 251-256 E. Water St. from RB West Investments LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and C. Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Miguel Noriega bought 1.8 acres of land at 5700 S. Nogales Hwy. from Ronald R Saccani Survivors Trust and Nancy C Saccani Bypass Trust for $425,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

BioLife Plasma Services leased 15,000 square feet on the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Auto Mall Drive for its second Tucson location. Its first is at 8019 E. Golf Links Road. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord, Solar Holdings LLC.

Norma Jane Properties LLC bought a 2,884-square-foot medical office building at 5602 E. Fifth St. from Bentson Investment LLC for $517,000. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and Colette Barajas, with Centra Realty, represented the buyer.

Congregation Beit Simcha leased 2,253 square feet of office space at 5501 N. Oracle Road from P.L. & L.J. Toy Survivors Trust. Richard M. Kleiner and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the tenant. John Hamner, with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the landlord.