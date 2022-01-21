Food trucks to descend upon Tucson swap meet for new Comida Park venture

Tanque Verde Swap Meet is about to become food truck central.

If all goes according to plan, a 40-pad food truck venture will go up at the 30-acre, south-side swap meet, creating a foodie oasis.

The swap meet's Denver, Colorado-based owner United Flea Markets is waiting on county and city permits to begin construction of Comida Park at Tanque Verde Swap Meet, says President/CEO Rob Sieban.

The venture, which will be located inside the swap meet grounds, is expected to be finished in late April or early May. Though the shopping side of the market will remain a weekend operation, Comida Park will be open seven days a week.

Admission to the swap meet, at 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, is free except on Friday and Saturday nights, when admission is $1 for adults, free for kids 11 and younger.

Sieban said they are accepting applications from food truck operators and will look for a variety of cuisines "that you can't get in a single location" if you were just going to a restaurant.

"Everybody has their own tastes and wants something different," said Sieban, who bought the swap meet from the original owners in 2018.