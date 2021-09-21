 Skip to main content
For Star subscribers: Nonprofits, send us tax credit info

  • Updated

The Star want to help nonprofits help our community.

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com

