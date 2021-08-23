Forest Service to keep cows udder control around fragile Arizona rivers

“The government agrees with us that livestock grazing and endangered species don’t mix,” Segee said. “It’s too bad it took another lawsuit to force the Forest service to keep cows off Southwestern rivers, but let’s hope this time it’ll stick.”

The move is part of a broader campaign by conservation groups to rein in what they see as errant livestock and lax land management across the region, including parts of the Coronado National Forest and the San Pedro River closer to Tucson.

“We do have a renewed push, but it is in response to what we’re finding on the ground across the Southwest,” Segee said. “Everywhere we’re looking, we’re seeing the same issues on public lands throughout Arizona and New Mexico. Livestock are all over these riparian areas.”

The Aug. 18 settlement applies to 42 grazing allotments and more than 150 miles of riparian habitat in Eastern Arizona and Western New Mexico. The area includes portions of the Gila, San Francisco, Tularosa and Blue rivers.

Those waterways are home to numerous threatened and endangered birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles, including the Southwestern willow flycatcher, yellow-billed cuckoo, Gila chub, loach minnow, spikedace, Chiricahua leopard frog and the narrow-headed and northern Mexican garter snakes.