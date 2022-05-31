Former bowling alley in Marana to become industrial site

The site of a former bowling alley in Marana has been bought by local developers.

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Bedroxx OZ Organization LLC, bought the former Bedroxx Bowling Alley, at 4385 W. Ina Road, for $1.9 million.

The 44,354-square-foot building has been vacant since Bedroxx closed in January 2020, after 17 years of operation.

The 3.69-acre site in Marana is zoned for heavy industrial or commercial use and Larsen Baker plans to reposition the building into industrial/flex space for one or more tenants, and to construct an additional flex building on the site.

The buyer was self-represented by its broker, Isaac Figueroa. The seller, Bedrock Ina LLC was self-represented by Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate.

Other local real estate transactions include:

• Private investors bought the 196-unit Canyon Heights apartments, at 550 N. Pantano Road, for $33 million. Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, with Institutional Property Advisors, represented the seller, South Coast Commercial.

• WebMo Digital Marketing leased 5,508 square feet at 5671 N. Oracle Road, in the Courtyard Offices. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the tenant and Zach Fenton, with ZFI Holdings, represented the landlord.

• Alma Andrea Lomeli, dba Andrea's Resale, leased 4,980 square feet at Butterfield Business Park, 4605 S. Palo Verde Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

• Funland Raspados and Munchies leased 2,680 square feet from Restivo Family Trust at 727 W. Ajo Way. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled this transaction.

• Carhuff & Cueva Architects leased 2,534 square feet in Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road. Ben Craney and Phil Skillings, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Jon O'Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the tenant.

• Don Carleon's Barbershop leased 1,320 square feet in Speedway Craycroft Plaza, 5470 E. Speedway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.