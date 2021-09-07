Former haven for aspiring writers on Tucson's historic Fourth Avenue has sold

An old, adobe complex along Fourth Avenue has been bought by local investors and will be upgraded for rental units.

Casa Libre en la Solana, 228 N. Fourth Ave. is an eight-unit complex that formerly housed aspiring writers.

The property — built in the late 1800s — sold for $975,000.

“Casa Libre is truly one of the most unique assets in the Downtown Tucson area. Fronting the historic Fourth Avenue, Casa Libre is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, adobe construction and tastefully refurbished interiors,” said James Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap, who handled the sale. “Hidden amongst the retail and restaurants, the community provides residents a truly walkable lifestyle.”

He said the local buyer has experience with rehabbing other downtown area properties. No timeline is set for completion and rents will be established after the upgrades.

Casa Libre operated as a low-rent writing suites for meetings, workshops and seminars for writers.

That operation closed in 2014 and the property currently has seven rental units and one retail tenant, Tucson Herb Store.

Other recent commercial transactions include: