Former student housing complex on Tucson's west side sold for $61M

Local developers who were the first to flip a student housing complex on Tucson’s west side into market-rate luxury apartments have sold the property for a handsome profit.

Holualoa Cos. bought Gateway at Tucson, a 188-unit complex at 2800 W. Broadway, near Anklam and Greasewood roads, in 2018 for $12.9 million and invested nearly $10 million in renovations.

They sold it for $61.6 million.

The 552 by-the-bed complex was renovated by splitting some of the four-bedroom units into one- and two-bedroom units.

Holualoa also upgraded the common areas and landscaping and rebranded it as Sonoran Reserve, which now has 272 units.

“We are pleased to complete the sale of Sonoran Reserve and realize a strong return on investment,” said Lani Baker, chief financial officer of Holualoa. “This transaction shows the continued strength of Tucson’s multifamily market.”

CBRE brokers Jeff Casper, Asher Gunter, Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham and Matt Pesch represented Holualoa Cos. in the sale.

The buyer, Millburn & Co., is a real estate investment company based in Salt Lake City.