A former movie theater that was redeveloped into self-storage has been sold to a Dallas investment group.

Rosewood Property Co. bought the 66,429-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility at 770 N. Kolb Road for $13.5 million, Pima County Recorder’s Office records show.

It was formerly the Gateway Century 12 movie theater.

Rosewood owns 78 self-storage facilities around the country and this is the company’s first purchase in Arizona.

The Tucson property has 661 units of various sizes and types.

“We made our first self-storage purchase in 2012, viewing the emerging sector as a great fit for our long-hold strategy, and 11 years later, we continue to see tremendous value in this asset class,” said Rick Perdue, president of Rosewood Property Co. “This Tucson facility will make a nice addition to our growth in the Southwest region.”

Self-storage continues to be a growing industry in Tucson and across the country.

Other local commercial transactions include:

TAD IV Holdings LLC bought 5th Ave Apartments, at 4544, 4556, and 4560 S. Fifth Ave. from Tucson I Buyer LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Real Estate Investment LLC, represented the buyer.

KECAZ LLC paid $700,000 for 17,424 square feet of land at Broadway Star Plaza, 7505 E. Broadway Blvd., to develop a Black Rock Coffee shop. The seller, VAP Properties LLC, Shenitzer Properties LLC, and WV LLC, was represented by Nancy McClure, with CBRE. The buyer was represented by Jeramy Price, with Volk Co.

Planet Fitness leased the former Beall’s space at 3840 W. River Road to open a fitness club later this year. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord, and Ben Craney, of NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.

Salad And Go leased 25,000 square feet of land on the southwest corner of Limberlost and First Avenue. Rick Borane and Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, First & Limberlost Plaza. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant.

Aragon Underground Construction leased 15,650 square feet of land at 4164 N. Flowing Wells Road. Andreas Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Ideal Flowing Wells Holdings LLC.

Tucson Asphalt Contractors Inc. leased 3,600 square feet at 2680 E. Valencia Road for its new corporate office. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the tenant. Molly Mary Gilbert and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the landlord, Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC.

