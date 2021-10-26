Four new restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson

The owners of a popular south-side sports bar who opened a restaurant in downtown Tucson last year are bringing three additional venues to downtown — including an indoor playground.

The Neighborhood Cocina and Cantina, 3940 E. 29th St., will be moving into 61 E. Congress St. with street tacos and micheladas.

Its owners, Daniel Cordova and German Fuentes, have also taken over the former Cafe Poca Cosa at 110 E. Pennington St., to remodel for their La Chingada restaurant to relocate to with expanded patio seating.

The current La Chingada location at 31 N. Scott St. will become a mariscos and oyster bar, dubbed La Cruda.

At 124 E. Congress St., they will open Antojitos, a raspados shop with an indoor playground to give families with young children a downtown destination.

The duo appeared before the Rio Nuevo Board Tuesday to ask for $450,000 in financial assistance to remodel the buildings, which are within the Rio Nuevo boundaries and benefit the district with sales taxes. They have already invested about $3 million dollars in the downtown venture.

The board unanimously approved the request.