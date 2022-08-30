Future hospital north of Tucson to get apartments, townhomes instead

Local developers bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million.

Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee, bought the land in 2007 for a future hospital that the company deemed is no longer needed.

In 2020, Carondelet Marana Hospital opened nearby at Cortaro Road and Interstate 10.

HSL Properties plans to build a mix of luxury apartments and townhomes at the site, Encantada Gladden Farms, on the southwest corner of Moore Road and I-10.

The property was not on the market when Justin Lanne, Mike Chapman and Neil Davis, of the Lanne Chapman Multifamily Group at NAI Horizon, brought the buyer and seller together.

“This is a great opportunity for HSL Properties to continue its development of quality multifamily in the northwest sector of Tucson and Marana,” Lanne said.

A construction timeline has not yet been announced.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Costco bought 65,245 square feet of land to add parking spaces at its store in the Marketplace at the Bridges, near Park Avenue and Interstate 10. Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the seller, Tucson Retail LLC, in the $570,893 transaction.

The Rancho Center, at 3400 E. Speedway, has three new tenants. Always Power Yoga leased 2,390 square feet; Loft Cinema leased 915 square feet for an office; and Halloween Superstores leased 6,000 square feet. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

MDH Trucking LLC leased 1.81 acres of industrial land at 2630 E. Ginter Road from Halter Holdings LLC. Ron Zimmerman, Paul Hooker and Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the landlord. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the tenant.

Old School Thrift leased 10,388 square feet of retail space from SWK Trust, located in Harrison Plaza, 2430 S. Harrison Road. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. leased 9,000 square feet of retail space at Monterey Village, 6178 E. Speedway, in the former Annabell's Attic space. Annabell's relocated to a smaller space next door. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and Kurt Kalocin, with Christifulli Commercial Real Estate LLC, represented the tenant.

Spa Valencia has leased 1,780 square feet at Manzanita Plaza, 3000 W. Valencia Road, from Manzanita Investment Group LLC. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord.