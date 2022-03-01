Gas manufacturer to build facility in Casa Grande, creating 50 jobs

An industrial gas manufacturing company from Taiwan has bought land in Casa Grande for a new facility.
Jing He Science bought 20 acres at Peters and Burris roads, in the Barnes Farms Industrial Area, for $1.6 million.
The new facility will supply the area's semiconductor industry and employ about 50 people when operational.
Land Advisors Organization’s advisors Michele Pino, Kirk McCarville and Trey Davis represented both parties.
“We’re seeing incredible growth and interest in the area by manufacturing facilities, semiconductor suppliers and construction material suppliers,” McCarville said.
This sale marks the firm’s fourth significant closing in Casa Grande.
Kohler Inc., a plumbing manufacturer, bought 206 acres in December; CCCP, a chemical company, bought 84 acres in November; and LCY, a chemical company, bought 27 acres in September.
The latter two companies are also from Taiwan.
“Thanks to the support by Casa Grande and Pinal County to make critical infrastructure investments in the coming months and years to the area, industrial development is going gangbusters,” McCarville said.
Other recent real estate transactions include:
- KR-Pad D Cortaro LLC bought 1.28 acres of land at Cortaro Road and Interstate 10 for $550,000. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, and Mark Bramlett, with Cushman & Wakefield of Arizona Inc., handled the transaction.
- E&G Optical LLC, doing business as Eye Lab, leased 3,560 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5480 E. Broadway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.
- Cadillac Coatings LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Industrial Center, 4151 E. Tennessee St., from Tic Tac Properties LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Mesquite Interiors leased 1,910 square feet at Crossroads Festival, 4811 E. Grant Road, to sell custom mesquite furniture. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.
- Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC leased 1,890 square feet of office space at 1151 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley from Continental Professional Plaza. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the tenant and Valerie Schuyler, with Partners Management and Consultants Inc., represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com