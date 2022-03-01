Gas manufacturer to build facility in Casa Grande, creating 50 jobs

An industrial gas manufacturing company from Taiwan has bought land in Casa Grande for a new facility.

Jing He Science bought 20 acres at Peters and Burris roads, in the Barnes Farms Industrial Area, for $1.6 million.

The new facility will supply the area's semiconductor industry and employ about 50 people when operational.

Land Advisors Organization’s advisors Michele Pino, Kirk McCarville and Trey Davis represented both parties.

“We’re seeing incredible growth and interest in the area by manufacturing facilities, semiconductor suppliers and construction material suppliers,” McCarville said.

This sale marks the firm’s fourth significant closing in Casa Grande.

Kohler Inc., a plumbing manufacturer, bought 206 acres in December; CCCP, a chemical company, bought 84 acres in November; and LCY, a chemical company, bought 27 acres in September.

The latter two companies are also from Taiwan.