Group asks judge to hold Arizona Senate president in contempt, possibly jail her

But this can't be entirely blamed on Cyber Ninjas, Desai said.

The senators "elected not to instruct their agency to prioritize compliance with this court's order over further work on the audit," she told Kemp. "Defendants' decision to take no action to compel their agent to promptly produce all the records or put pens down on the audit until the transfer of public records was completed was contemptuous."

The Senate released the audit report on Friday, yet Arizonans are being deprived "of their statutory right to see what lies beneath the report," Desai told Kemp.

The kind of contempt citation Desai is seeking could involve more than a financial penalty against Fann and the Senate. She told Capitol Media Services there is an option for jail until the party found guilty "purges" the contempt by complying with the court order.

There was no immediate response from Fann, and Kemp has yet to rule on the contempt issue.

The failure to pursue documents from Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors is only one of the issues for which Desai wants an order from Kemp.