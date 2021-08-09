Help this Tucson arts project capture the sound, feel of our monsoon

But at the center of the project are the audio recordings of the chubascos.

Originally, Jimenez thought a phone number people could call to listen to the sounds of the rain would work.

“The more we talked about it, we realized people wouldn’t stay on the phone that long,” said Jimenez with a laugh.

“Then we thought we could put it on a YouTube channel that you could listen to and people could experience a storm whenever they want, whether it is a drought or in the winter.”

That was the winner. Three minutes of quietly listening to a monsoon can be an eye-opener, said Jimenez.

“When we do that we notice things, birds, flies, all sorts of stuff about the environment around us. Just the exercise of it is a way to commune with the rain.”

Paying attention to the rain is especially important now, said Jimenez.

“Rain amounts have fallen because of global warming,” said the Tucson native. “It’s been interesting remembering my storms as a child and hearing them now. Most people can attest that the severity and strength of storms have changed.”

When we listen to the rain, we become more aware of water issues.